Shares of McDonald’s Corp. MCD rose 0.6% toward a record high in premarket trading Tuesday, after the fast-food giant reported first-quarter results that rose above expectations, helped by higher menu prices and increased traffic. Net income increased to $1.80 billion, or $2.45 a share, from $1.10 billion, or $1.48 a share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted earnings per share, which excluded restructuring charges, came in at $2.63, to beat the FactSet consensus of $2.33. Revenue grew 4.1% to $5.90 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $5.59 billion. Same-store sales jumped 12.6% to beat the FactSet consensus of 8.7% growth, with same-store sales up 12.6% in the U.S. and internationally. “Comparable sales results benefited from strategic menu price increases and positive comparable guest count growth,” the company said about U.S. sales. The stock, which closed at record highs the past two sessions, has rallied 11.3% year to date through Monday, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA has gained 2.2%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story