McKesson Corp. MCK said Monday that it raised its quarterly dividend declared July 21 to $0.62 per share, a 15% increase from $0.54 per share in the prior quarter. “The dividend increase reflects confidence in our strategy and ability to generate sustained strong cash flows,” McKesson CEO Brian Tyler said in a statement. The dividend will be payable Oct. 2 to shareholders of record on Sept. 1. McKesson stock is up 10.4% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 SPX has gained 18%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

