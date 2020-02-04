McKesson’s Q3 revenue rises

Shares of McKesson Corp. were up 0.69% in premarket trading on Tuesday after the drug distributor said its adjusted earnings beat expectations for the quarter. Earnings tumbled to $191 million, or $1.03 per share, in the third quarter of 2020, compared with $470 million, or $2.40 per share, in the same quarter a year ago. Adjusted earnings came in at $685 million, or $3.81 per share for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $664 million, or $3.40 per share, in the same quarter a year ago. The FactSet consensus was $636 million, or $3.50 per share. The distributor reported a 5% increase in revenue, to $59.1 billion in the third quarter of 2020, up from $56.2 billion in the third quarter of 2019. The company attributed the increase to growth in the U.S. pharmaceutical and specialty solutions business. The FactSet consensus was $59.4 billion. The company affirmed its EPS guidance for 2020, saying it expects EPS between $14.60 and $14.80. It had updated the guidance range of $14.00 and $14.60 in January. McKesson’s stock has gained about 9% over the past year, compared with the S&P 500 , which is up 20%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

