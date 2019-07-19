Medallia’s stock blasts off with a 62% gain after upsized IPO prices above expectations

Medallia Inc. launched its life as a public company with it’s shares rocketing higher on heavy volume, after its upsized initial public offering priced well above the previously expected range. The first trade for the San Francisco-based experience management enterprise software company’s stock was at $34 at 10:58 a.m. Eastern for 2.95 million shares, or 62% above the $21 IPO price. The stock has extend its gains, to be up 64% in recent trading. The stock’s gain helped boost its market valuation to about $4.18 billion. Medallia went public at a time the Renaissance IPO ETF has run up 40.3% year to date, more than double the S&P 500’s gain of 19.6%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

