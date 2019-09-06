Medicine Man Technologies to buy cannabis operator Roots Rx in a $15 million cash and stock deal

Denver-based Medicine Man Technologies Inc. announced Friday a deal to buy cannabis operator Roots Rx for $15 million in cash and stock. Roots Rx has six dispensaries in Colorado ski mountain towns, and outdoor cultivation facilities located outside of Aspen. Under terms of the deal, Medicine Man will pay $7.5 million in cash, issue about 1.8 million shares of common stock at $2.95 a share and make a deferred cash payment of $2.25 million a year following the closing date. Medicine Man’s stock closed at $3.05 on Thursday. The stock has more than doubled (up 141.7%) year to date through Thursday, while the ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has gained 1.6% and the S&P 500 has rallied 18.7%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

