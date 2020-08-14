China has bought less than one-fourth of the $36.6 billion in U.S. agriculture products necessary to meet its goals under the phase one trade deal reached earlier this year.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Soros loads up on banks, cloud-based software companies - August 14, 2020
- Medill News Service: China is far behind farm purchases needed to fulfill terms of trade deal with U.S. - August 14, 2020
- Tepper’s Appaloosa loads up on new stakes in AT&T, Visa, PayPal, Disney, and Mastercard - August 14, 2020