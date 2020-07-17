China’s newly announced sanctions against a principal American defense contractor may have been done more for political effect than economic punishment.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Commodities Corner: Why Shanghai oil futures won’t become a global crude benchmark anytime soon - July 17, 2020
- Berkeley Lights stock more than doubles at its open, valuing the company at $3.1 billion - July 17, 2020
- Medill News Service: Here’s why Chinese sanctions against Lockheed Martin are a paper tiger - July 17, 2020