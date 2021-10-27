Medill News Service: Key House Democrat wants to ratchet up law aimed at Chinese companies listed on U.S. exchanges

Beijing’s refusal to allow U.S. government oversight of Chinese companies whose stocks are traded on American exchanges increases risks for investors, the chairman of a House Financial Services subcommittee says as he backs changes to a new law that targets this matter.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Firearm sales are soaring. Will the Alec Baldwin shooting prompt new discussion about gun safety and usage? - October 27, 2021
- Long-dated Treasury yields on track for biggest daily drop in over 3 months - October 27, 2021
- Financial Crime: Snowboarding Instagram influencer convicted after breaking into national forest to take photos - October 27, 2021