Chemical facilities would face fewer regulations under a proposed rule change from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency that targets 49 explosive chemicals.
- Weekend Sip: Just in time for Dry January, here’s a Budweiser that won’t give you a beer buzz - January 15, 2021
- Medill News Service: Makers of explosives push for end to overlapping regulations, while labor union voices concerns - January 15, 2021
- This movie will show you why virtual reality can duke it out with TV and gaming - January 15, 2021