Whistleblowers who helped the federal government collect $1.4 billion in unpaid taxes last year reaped a record $312 million in reward money thanks to a new law encouraging tipsters to come forward. And the payouts could go even higher in the years ahead.
Medill News Service: Tax-cheat whistleblowers raking in record reward money under expanding legal protections - August 8, 2019
