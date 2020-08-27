Passenger airplanes are already required to keep noise at levels similar to a subway train and tougher rules to make them even quieter might not justify the cost, a federal study has concluded.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Dell, VMware shares rise on strength of working (and learning) from home - August 27, 2020
- Medill News Service: Tougher noise-reduction rules for passenger planes might not be worth cost, study shows - August 27, 2020
- NewsWatch: Moderna and Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine candidates require ultra-low temperatures, raising questions about storage, distribution - August 27, 2020