Cannabis retailer MedMen Enterprises Inc. CA:MMEN on Friday announced the resignation of Chief Financial Officer Ana Bowman, effective June 29. Bowman had served as CFO since 2022. MedMen has begun a formal search for a new CFO.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

