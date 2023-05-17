Stocks for the largest U.S. banks rose in premarket trades on Wednesday, amid an uptick in underwriting activity following a $31 billion debt offering from pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc. PFE. Bank of America Corp. ‘s BAC BofA Securities unit, Citigroup Inc. C, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. GS and J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. JPM are joint lead managers and joint book-running managers for the Pfizer offering, which consisted of eight tranches priced between 4.45% and 5.34%. Bank of America stock is up 0.6%, Citigroup is up 0.7%, Goldman Sachs is up 0.5% and JPMorgan Chase is up by 0.7%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

