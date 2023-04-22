Combined headcount at the six largest U .S. banks fell fractionally in the first quarter in a reversal of recent trends as the economy cools and attrition rates drop.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Megabanks are cutting jobs in 2023 following a year in which they had to ‘grab any human being they could’ - April 22, 2023
- : Elon Musk loses $12.6 billion in a single day as Tesla shares tumble and SpaceX rocket explodes - April 22, 2023
- Brett Arends’s ROI: This country has the best retirement system in the world - April 22, 2023