The Bank of England said Megan Greene will replace Silvana Tenreyro as an external member, for a three-year term starting in July. Greene is currently global chief economist at Kroll and according to the central bank “has a broad understanding of financial markets internationally and significant experience of advising leaders on the potential impacts of global macroeconomic developments.” Tenreyro, one of the most dovish monetary policy committee voters, has been on the central bank since July 2017. External members are allowed to serve two three-year terms.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
