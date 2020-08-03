Men’s Wearhouse, Jos. A. Banks parent Tailored Brands files for bankruptcy: report

Menswear retailer Tailored Brands Inc. , the parent company of Men’s Wearhouse and Jos. A. Banks, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Sunday, the Wall Street Journal reported. The clothier has been hit hard by pandemic-related store shutdowns, reporting last month that first-quarter sales were down 60%. Since July 1, Tailored Brands has missed missed interest payments on bonds, slashed its corporate workforce by 20%, announced plans to close up to 500 stores and was notified that it will be delisted by the New York Stock Exchange. The company operated more than 1,400 stores in the U.S. and Canada as of Feb. 1, and employed more than 1,900 people. Earlier in the day, fellow troubled retailer Lord & Taylor also filed for bankruptcy.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story