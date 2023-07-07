German auto maker Mercedes-Benz said Friday its U.S. EV owners will have access to Tesla Inc.’s TSLA fast-charging network by next year. Mercedes-Benz is the first German legacy auto maker to join the likes of Ford Motor Co. F and General Motors Co. GM in inking deals with Tesla for the use of Tesla’s “Supercharger” fast-charging network off freeways and major roads. The connection will be standard in Mercedes’ EVs by 2025 and as part of a transition the auto maker will offer an adapter. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

