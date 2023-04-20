Mercedes-Benz Group AG XE:MBG said Thursday that first-quarter earnings are expected to be “strong” and above capital-markets expectations, based on preliminary results. The auto maker said its cars division enjoyed “healthy” pricing, higher sales and a good product mix despite facing higher raw-material costs and rising research and development expenses. The vans division had “substantially improved” net pricing and higher unit sales, Mercedes-Benz said. The company also highlighted “solid growth rates for both battery electric and top-end vehicles” in the quarter. The German auto maker is slated to report full first-quarter results on April 28. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
