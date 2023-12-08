Merck & Co. Inc. MRK and Eisai Co. Ltd. ESALF said Friday that a late-stage trial of Merck’s blockbuster cancer treatment Keytruda in combination with Eisai’s drug Lenvima failed to meet its primary goals for treatment of certain types of endometrial cancer. The combo therapy did not sufficiently improve overall survival or progression-free survival, compared with a chemotherapy that is the current standard of care, the companies said. Merck and Eisai will continue to research the combination therapy in patients with other types of hard-to-treat cancers, Dr. Gregory Lubiniecki, vice president of global clinical development at Merck Research Laboratories, said in a statement. The Keytruda and Lenvima combination is already approved in the U.S. and other countries for treatment of certain types of advanced endometrial cancer and advanced renal cell cancer. Merck and Eisai shares were both little changed premarket on Friday. Merck shares have dropped 6.4% in the year to date, while Eisai shares are down 21%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

