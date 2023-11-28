Merck & Co. Inc. MRK said Tuesday its board has raised its quarterly dividend to 77 cents. The dividend was previously 73 cents. The new dividend is payable Jan. 8 to shareholders of record as of Dec. 15. The stock has fallen 9% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 SPX has gained 18%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

