Merck & Co. Inc. MRK said Thursday a late-stage trial of its cancer treatment Keytruda met its main goal of disease-free survival for patients with advanced bladder cancer. The Rahway, N.J.-based drug giant said Keytruda “demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in DFS versus observation in these patients after surgery.” The Phase 3 trial will continue to evaluate a dual primary endpoint of overall survival. “Up to half of patients with bladder cancer who undergo surgery will experience recurrence within a year, underscoring the need for new treatment options in the adjuvant setting,” said Dr. Marjorie Green, senior vice president and head of late-stage oncology, global clinical development, Merck Research Laboratories. The stock was slightly higher premarket but is down 8% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 SPX has gained 11%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story