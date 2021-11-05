Merck shares slide premarket as Pfizer soars on data from trial of rival COVID-19 antiviral treatment

Merck & Co. Inc. shares slid 10% in premarket trading Friday after Pfizer Inc. said its oral antiviral treatment candidate for COVID-19 reduced the risk of hospitalization or death by 89% in non-hospitalized high-risk adults in a Phase 2/3 trial. Merck said last month that its experimental treatment reduced the risk of hospitalization or death by 50% in a late-stage trial. It has already submitted an application to U.S. regulators for authorization. Experts have said oral treatments for COVID-19 would be a game-changer as they would allow patients to be treated at home, while current treatments need to be conducted in a clinical setting using intravenous or subcutaneous infusion. Pfizer shares were last up about 10%. Among vaccine makers, Moderna Inc. shares were down 6% and Johnson & Johnson shares were down 0.4%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

