Merck & Co. Inc. said Thursday that it entered into an agreement with Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. to develop seven new cancer therapies. Merck will pay the Chinse biotech an upfront payment of $175 million, with milestone payments worth up to $9.3 billion. Merck will also make an equity investment in the company. Merck’s stock is up 44.7% so far this year, while the S&P 500 is down 18.6%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

