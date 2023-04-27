Merck & Co. Inc.’s stock MRK rose 2% premarket Thursday, after the company posted better-than-expected first-quarter earnings and offered guidance that topped estimates. Rahway, N.J.-based Merck posted net income of $2.821 billion, or $1.11 a share, for the quarter, down from $4.310 billion, or $1.70 a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to $1.40, ahead of the $1.32 FactSet consensus. Sales fell 9% to $14.487 billion from $15.901 billion, also ahead of the $13.793 billion FactSet consensus. The profit decline was due to 52 cents of charges related to the acquisition of Imago BioSciences Inc. and a licensing agreement with Kelun-Biotech, as well as lower sales of its COVID antiviral lagevrio. The company is now expecting full-year sales of $57.7 billion to $58.9 billion, while FactSet is expecting $58.3 billion. It expects full-year adjusted EPS of $6.88 to $7.00, compared with a FactSet consensus of $6.91. The stock has gained 2.2% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 SPX has gained 5.6%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

