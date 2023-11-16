Merck MRK said late Thursday that the Food and Drug Administration has approved its star cancer drug Keytruda as treatment for some adult gastrointestinal cancers, alongside chemotherapy. Approval was based on results from an advanced-stage trial that “demonstrated significant improvement in overall survival in these patients versus chemotherapy alone,” the drug company said. Thursday’s aproval was the seventh indication to treat gastrointestinal cancers for Keytruda in the U.S., Merck said. Shares of Merck edged lower in the extended session Thursday after ending the regular trading day up 0.6%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

