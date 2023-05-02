Mercury Systems Inc. MRCY stock dropped 9% in the extended session Tuesday after the aerospace and defense electronics maker reported fiscal third-quarter profit and sales above Wall Street expectations but cut its guidance for the year. Mercury Systems earned $5.2 million, or 9 cents a share, in the quarter, compared with $4.1 million, or 7 cents a share, in the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Adjusted for one-time items, Mercury earned 40 cents a share. Revenue rose to $263.5 million, from $253.1 million a year ago. FactSet consensus called for EPS of 37 cents a share on sales of $254 million. For the full fiscal 2023, Mercury guided for revenue in a range between $990 million and $1.01 billion, and a GAAP net loss between 34 cents and 20 cents a share. In January, the company guided for full fiscal 2023 revenue between $1.01 billion and $1.05 billion, and a GAAP profit between 24 cents a share and 44 cents a share. Mercury stock ended the regular trading day down 2.9%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

