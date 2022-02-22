: Meritor shares headed toward 24-year high after Cummins buys axle, braking and powertrain maker for $3.7 billion

Shares of Meritor Inc., a maker of axle, braking and electric powertrain components, were headed toward a 24-year high Tuesday, after the company announced a deal to be acquired by diesel truck engine maker Cummins Inc. for $3.7 billion in cash.
