Merriam-Webster said Monday it chose “gaslighting” as the 2022 Word of the Year as defined as “the act or practice of grossly misleading someone especially for one’s own advantage.” Dictionary lookups for gaslighting on Merriam-Webster.com increased 1740% this year. “From politics to pop culture to relationships, it has become a favored word for the perception of deception,” said Merriam-Webster editor at large Peter Sokolowski. Other stand out words and terms in the dictionary’s 2022 data: “cancel culture”, “omicron” and “oligarch”. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story