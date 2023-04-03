Merrill Lynch will pay $9.5 million to settle allegations that it charged advisory clients more than $4 million in undisclosed foreign exchange fees, the Securities and Exchange Commission said Monday. “Investment advisers must ensure that they do not selectively disclose some fees but not others relating to a particular service,” said Antonia Apps, Director of the SEC’s New York Regional Office, in a statement. Without admitting or denying the SEC’s findings, Merrill Lynch, a Bank of America Corp. BAC subsidiary, agreed to the penalty and to distribute funds to harmed clients.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

