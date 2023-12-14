Mesa Air Group, Inc. MESA said Thursday it plans to file a notification of a late filing for its annual report for the fiscal year ended Sept. 30. The filing will provide it with an automatic 15-day extension to release its 2023 10-K annual report. Mesa Air did not provide a specific reason for the delay. It will no longer report earnings after the closing bell on Thursday. Mesa Air said it expects to file the 2023 10-K “as soon as practicable” by Dec. 29. It will provide updated timing for its fourth quarter and full year results and conference call by then. Mesa Air’s stock is down by 26.1% in 2023, compared to a rise of 22.6% by the S&P 500 SPX .Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

