Mesa Air Group said Monday it will file with the Securities and Exchange Commission to delay its fourth quarter and fiscal 2022 earnings, which were expected later Monday. The Phoenix, Az.-based regional carrier said by filing a Form 12b-25 it will have 15 additional calendar days to file its 10-K for 2022, which is due on Dec. 24. “The Company expects to file the 2022 10-K as soon as practicable and no later than the December 29, 2022 deadline in compliance with Rule 12b-25,” Mesa Air said in a statement. Shares were up 2% premarket, but have fallen 74% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has fallen 17%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

