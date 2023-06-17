Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. META on Friday said it plans to lower the recommended age for users of its Quest Pro virtual-reality headset to 10 from 13, sparking privacy and safety concerns from watchdog groups and parents. The move marks the second time the company has eased age restrictions for use of its products. In April, Meta said it would allow those under 18 to use Horizon World, its VR social network.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story