Meta Platforms Inc. META Chief Business Officer Marne Levine is leaving Facebook’s parent company after 13 years, the company’s blog announced Monday. Levine, who sold $4.45 million worth of Meta shares last week based on a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, will stay until the summer. Nicola Mendelsohn and Justin Osofsky are taking on expanded roles as Meta’s most senior sales and partnership leaders, and will report to Chief Operating Officer Javier Olivan.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story