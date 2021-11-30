Meta exec Marcus, who led crypto efforts, is leaving

David Marcus, a top executive at Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. who helped develop the forthcoming Diem digital currency, is leaving the company to pursue other projects. A former PayPal Holdings Inc. executive who joined Facebook in 2014, Marcus oversaw the Messenger service before sliding over to form the company’s blockchain division in 2018. Marcus built Novi, the company’s digital wallet that debuted in October, and co-created Diem, formerly known as Libra. The technology allows people to send money cross-border.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

