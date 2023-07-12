Meta Platforms Inc. META said Wednesday that Roblox Corp.’s RBLX virtual worlds are coming to the company’s Quest VR headsets in an open beta version. In a blog post Wednesday, Meta said the beta should be available in the coming weeks, and will be available to users aged 13 and older. Meta shares rose 3% in recent trading, while Roblox shares declined 0.5%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

