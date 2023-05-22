Meta Platforms META was fined a record €1.2 billion ($1.3 billion) by Ireland’s Data Protection Commission, according to reports. The fine was over allegations Facebook didn’t ensure data transfers from Europe to the U.S. had appropriate safeguards. Meta reportedly said it was singled out and has used the same legal mechanisms as thousands of other companies.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

