Meta Platforms Inc. META is consolidating its generative AI work across the company into a new product team reporting to Chief Product Officer Chris Cox, and led by Ahmad Al-Dahle, who spent 16 years at Apple Inc. AAPL before joining Meta in 2020. “We’re creating a new top-level product group at Meta focused on generative AI to turbocharge our work in this area,” Meta Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said in posts to Instagram and Facebook on Monday. We’re exploring experiences with text (like chat in WhatsApp and Messenger), with images (like creative Instagram filters and ad formats), and with video and multi-modal experiences,” Zuckerberg added. “We have a lot of foundational work to do before getting to the really futuristic experiences, but I’m excited about all of the new things we’ll build along the way.”Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

