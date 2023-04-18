Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. META is expected to slash another 4,000 jobs on Wednesday, the company’s latest round of layoffs since November, according to a report in Vox. Yet workforce reduction is anticipated in May. Meta Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg has announced Meta’s intention to eliminate 10,000 jobs this spring. Meta was not immediately available for comment.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

