Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. META on Monday introduced a new subscription service, called Meta Quest+, for its VR headsets. The service, unveiled by company Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg on his Instagram channel, costs $7.99 per month for access to two gaming titles each month. Meta’s move comes several weeks after Apple Inc. AAPL unfurled its Vision Pro headset, which is set to debut in 2024.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

