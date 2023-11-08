Meta Platforms Inc.’s META Facebook and Instagram will require political ads on their digital platforms worldwide to divulge if they were created using AI. beginning Jan. 1. The new policy, announced Wednesday by Meta, will display labels disclosing the use of AI on users’ screens whey they click on ads. On Tuesday, Microsoft Corp. MSFT announced its election year initiatives, including a tool that lets campaigns insert a digital watermark into their ads. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

