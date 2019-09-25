“Sea The Future” is projected to raise in excess of US$20 billion annually through a voluntary contribution payable on plastics produced from fossil fuels, encouraging creating new plastic from old plastic instead.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Metals billionaire Andrew Forrest is making a $300 million bet on the next big commodity — plastic - September 25, 2019
- Santander to book $1.6 billion impairment charge over U.K. business - September 25, 2019
- Asia Markets: Turbulence on the horizon for Asian economies, reports say, and stocks sink on outlook - September 24, 2019