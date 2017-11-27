Gold futures inched higher while the dollar slipped in Monday trading as financial markets looked to potentially key developments this week on tax changes and interest-rate policy.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Metals Stocks: Gold bounces back as dollar slips - November 27, 2017
- Market Snapshot: U.S. stock futures struggle as Cyber Monday keeps retailers in the spotlight - November 27, 2017
- Lowe’s stock climbs premarket after Raymond James upgrades to outperform - November 27, 2017