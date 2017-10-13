Metals Stocks: Gold clears key $1,300 line as consumer inflation reading misses mark

Gold prices top the key $1,300 level Friday after the latest reading on U.S. inflation came in cooler than expected, raising uncertainty about the pace of U.S. interest-rate hikes over coming months.
