Metals Stocks: Gold climbs to highest finish in a week on hope for further U.S. coronavirus relief

Gold futures climb Tuesday to finish at their highest in a week, rebounding from a two week low, with gains attributed to the prospects for another coronavirus fiscal package gaining more traction in Washington before the end of the year.
