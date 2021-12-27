Gold on Monday halts a string of gains at three consecutive sessions but manages to hold above the psychologically significant price at $1,800 an ounce.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Margin: Ring in the New Year wearing N95 masks: ‘A simple one-layer cloth mask does not provide nearly enough protection’ - December 27, 2021
- Apple’s stock rallies toward 24th record close of the year - December 27, 2021
- Metals Stocks: Gold closes slightly lower to start final week of 2021 - December 27, 2021