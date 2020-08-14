Metals Stocks: Gold declines for the session, posts first weekly loss since early June

Gold futures end lower Friday, pulling back after two straight days of gains, with prices registering their first weekly loss in 10 weeks, pressured by recent strength in U.S. Treasury yields.
