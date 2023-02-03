Gold futures drop below $1,900 an ounce on Friday as a much better-than-expected U.S. monthly jobs report strengthens the dollar.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Beth Pinsker: $3,000 a week? The enormous cost of care for elderly loved ones that nobody warns you about. - February 3, 2023
- The Tell: Jobs report sparks rise in odds for quarter-point Fed rate hikes in March and May - February 3, 2023
- The Ratings Game: Apple is producing more. But now the worries are who will buy? - February 3, 2023