Metals Stocks: Gold drops, on track for 3-month low as yields climb on signs of progress U.S.-China trade talks

Gold futures drop Thursday, on track to post their lowest finish in three months, as renewed optimism about a near-term, partial U.S.-China trade agreement stirred a rise in debt yields, dulling the appeal of precious metals.
