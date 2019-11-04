Gold futures edge lower Monday, pressured as U.S. benchmark stock indexes are on track to notch record levels, but the yellow metal is holding ground above the key $1,500 level for third straight session as commodity investors harbor doubts about U.S. economic vitality.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Marine algae keys Chinese claim to Alzheimer’s breakthrough - November 4, 2019
- Metals Stocks: Gold edges lower as the U.S. stock market rallies, but prices hold ground above $1,500 - November 4, 2019
- Key Words: ‘Trump guy’ and UFC boss Dana White talks about the night the president got booed at Madison Square Garden - November 4, 2019