Metals Stocks: Gold edges up on dollar weakness, but strength in the stock market on vaccine hopes caps gain

Gold posts a gain on Wednesday, with the dollar-denominated metal finding some support from weakness in the U.S. dollar, but strength in global stock markets on optimism surrounding a coronavirus vaccine kept a cap on the price rise.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Medill News Service: Canada’s appeal to tech startups grows in wake of Trump suspending H-1B visas - July 15, 2020
- New York Fed official says it isn’t focused on bond yields when assessing market dysfunctions - July 15, 2020
- Economic Report: Fed’s Beige Book sees increase in economic activity but nothing near pre-pandemic levels - July 15, 2020